City hall reopen some in-person services

The lobby at city hall reopened to the public Monday morning, offering some front-counter services.

The reopened lobby will offer in-person service at the payment centre, customer service and collections counters, the city says on its website.

The services will operate under the guidelines outlined under the third phase of the province's Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

Weekend recap

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, leaving just 24 active cases.

The single new confirmed cases was found in Saskatoon, according to the province.

To date, there have been 665 confirmed cases of the virus in Saskatchewan and 628 people have recovered.

Two people remain in hospital, with one receiving inpatient care in the north and the other in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Also on Sunday, members Saskatoon's Chinese-Canadian community gathered in Kinsmen Par k to speak out against racism directed at Chinese-Canadians.

Justin Zhong, one of the organizers, said the Chinese-Canadian community has been experiencing increased amounts of racism during the COVID-19 outbreak, with some people blaming individuals who are Chinese for the virus, as the first case was reported in China.