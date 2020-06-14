SASKATOON -- Members of the Saskatoon Chinese community gathered in Kinsmen Park Sunday afternoon to speak out against racism directed at Chinese people.

Justin Zhong, one of the organizers, said the Chinese community has been experiencing increased amounts of racism during the COVID-19 outbreak, with some people blaming individuals who are Chinese for the virus, as the first case was reported in China.

More than 100 people were in attendance, many with signs and banners. One saying “I am not a virus, racism is.”

This comes after a 15-year-old Chinese boy was allegedly attacked and called racial slurs by a 40-year-old man in a park last month.

“I think it’s shock. I mean one 15-year-old boy is picked on by adults because of COVID-19,” Zhong said.

Participants were required to wear face masks and practice physical distancing. The march began at 2 p.m. on Sunday.