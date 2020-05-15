SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Thursday recap

On Thursday, the province said there were five new confirmed case s of COVID-19.

Four of the new cases were found in La Loche, with the remaining case found in Regina.

Since the start of the pandemic, Saskatchewan has had had 582 reported cases of the virus.

As of Thursday, 178 of the cases were considered active, according to the province's daily update.

Of the 178 active cases, 146 are concentrated in the far north.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising customers of five La Ronge area businesses and a Saskatoon gas station to self-monitor for symptoms after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was identified on Wednesday.

An individual in their sixties was tested at the La Ronge Health Centre on May 13 after showing symptoms, the SHA said in a news release.

The provincial government has established a special detention centre for people who fail to comply with self-isolation orders.

The facility was set up quietly by the province. It is located at the White Birch Remand Centre in Regina where female prisoners are held while awaiting trial.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds arrived in Saskatoon at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The nine-plane formation made a number of passes over Saskatoon's three hospitals.

If you missed the display or just want to take it in again, we have video of the flypast.

Also Snowbirds pilot Cpl. Matthew MacKenzie shared his view from inside the cockpit on Facebook.