SASKATOON -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds arrived in Saskatoon at around 10:30 Thursday morning.

The nine-plane formation made a number of passes over Saskatoon's three hospitals.

The iconic Canadian flight team is on a cross-Canada mission called Operation Inspiration.

The goal of the mission is to pay tribute to Canadians on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.

The Snowbirds are expected to fly past North Battleford and Lloydminster Thursday afternoon.