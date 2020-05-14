WATCH: Snowbirds soar over Saskatoon to celebrate frontline workers fighting COVID-19
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 8:14AM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:34PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds arrived in Saskatoon at around 10:30 Thursday morning.
The nine-plane formation made a number of passes over Saskatoon's three hospitals.
The iconic Canadian flight team is on a cross-Canada mission called Operation Inspiration.
The goal of the mission is to pay tribute to Canadians on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
The Snowbirds are expected to fly past North Battleford and Lloydminster Thursday afternoon.
RELATED IMAGES