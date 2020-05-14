Customers of La Ronge businesses, Saskatoon gas bar asked to self-monitor after presumptive COVID-19 case
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:47PM CST
COVID-19 -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising customers of five La Ronge area businesses and a Saskatoon gas station to self-monitor for symptoms after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was identified on Wednesday.
An individual in their sixties was tested at the La Ronge Health Centre on May 13 after showing symptoms, the SHA said in a news release.
A contact tracing investigation is underway, the health authority said.
The SHA is advising customers who shopped or purchased gas at the following businesses on the listed dates to self-monitor for COVID-19 symtpoms.
- Fire Creek Gas Station in Saskatoon on May 4
- Co-Op Gas Bar, La Ronge from May 4 through May 11
- Robertson Store, La Ronge on May 11
- Keethanow Supermarket, La Ronge from May 5 through May 8
- Keethanow Gas Bar, La Ronge on May 4
- Craving Restaurant La Ronge from May 1 through May 9
Symptoms of COVID-19 include headache, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose and diminished smell or taste.
If you are experiencing these symptoms, the SHA recommends immediate self-isolation and a call to HealthLine 811 for further guidance.