COVID-19 -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising customers of five La Ronge area businesses and a Saskatoon gas station to self-monitor for symptoms after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was identified on Wednesday.

An individual in their sixties was tested at the La Ronge Health Centre on May 13 after showing symptoms, the SHA said in a news release.

A contact tracing investigation is underway, the health authority said.

The SHA is advising customers who shopped or purchased gas at the following businesses on the listed dates to self-monitor for COVID-19 symtpoms.

Fire Creek ​G​​as Station in Saskatoon on May 4

Co-Op Gas B​​​ar, La Ronge from May 4 through May 11

Robertson S​tore, La Ronge on May 11

Keethanow Su​permarket, La Ronge from May 5 through May 8

Keeth​​anow Gas Bar, La Ronge on May 4

Craving Res​​taurant La Ronge from May 1 through May 9

Symptoms of COVID-19 include headache, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose and diminished smell or taste.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, the SHA recommends immediate self-isolation and a call to HealthLine 811 for further guidance.