Answering your COVID-19 questions

CTV Saskatoon has been asking for your COVID-19 questions - and on Thursday we answered them in our first COVID-19 town hall.

One of the questions Masiowski tackled was: What are the differences between COVID-19 and the regular flu?

“That’s my favourite question,” said Dr. Paul Masiowski, a neurologist who also teaches at the University of Saskatchewan.

“This is a situation that comes up a lot. It does have something in common with the flu in that it’s a virus and it spreads through the population and it can cause a problem with a cough and pneumonia-type lung infection. But there are some major differences."

City to deploy physical distancing ambassadors

The City of Saskatoon says it will temporarily reassign recreation staff to serve as physical distancing "ambassadors" after reports of people gathering in ways that violate the province's COVID-19 public health order.

"We have seen too many people not following the public health orders and beginning to gather in groups in parks and open spaces. This risks us losing the progress we have made in saving lives and keeping the community safe,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.

Thursday recap

On Thursday the province said there were six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing Saskatchewan's total number of cases so far during the pandemic to 389.

Just one new case, in La Loche, was reported in Saskatchewan's far north Thursday, a day after a death related to the virus and an increase of 11 new cases was reported in the region.

Eighty-eight cases in the province were considered active as of Thursday, with 50 of the cases concentrated in the far north.

Less than a week after a public health order restricted all non-critical travel into and out of northern Saskatchewan, the northern outbreak prompted the province to introduce stricter measures with the ban now even applying to those with primary residences in the region.

In addition, northern residents are ordered to remain in their local communities, with all non essential travel restricted.

An Ontario-based epidemiologist called the La Loche outbreak the "most concerning in Canada."

"The La Loche outbreak is the first I am aware of in an isolated northern First Nations community. These communities may have been protected in part by their remoteness, but COVID-19 spreading through such communities is potentially disastrous," David Fisman said.

An emergency official working in the province's north said the Beauval General Store is closed indefinitely after a preson tested positive for COVID-19 there.

"“It’s a huge general store and it serves the whole region so that’s going to impact us," Northwest Community Incident Command Center incident commander Rick Laliberte said.