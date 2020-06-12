Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

3 new cases, 1 recovery

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 663.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon area, one is in the far north region and the other is in the south region.

There are 23 active cases. One more person has also recovered.

Family presence restrictions eased

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is updating the Family Presence guidelines for maternal units, according to a news release.

Effective immediately, expectant mothers and families across Saskatchewan can have two designated family members/support persons present during their birthing experience.

Designated family members/support persons are chosen by the mother and family and may include but are not limited to partners, family members, coaches, doulas or cultural support persons.

Mayor urges COVID-19 precautions during BLM rallies

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark urges anyone attending a Black Lives Matter rally to take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

He asks participants to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

'Let’s all work together': Saskatoon mayor urges COVID-19 safety during BLM rallies

“I am aware that there are additional rallies being organized in the days to come related to racism and Black Lives Matter,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“We are facing the collision of two pandemics and we need to take each of them very seriously. People’s right to be heard is a fundamental right in the Canadian constitution.”

Saskatoon grad ceremonies stay virtual

Saskatoon public and Catholic schools are not changing their virtual graduation plans, despite the province allowing outdoor ceremonies.

On Thursday, the province announced outdoor graduation ceremonies can be held with a maximum of 30 graduates per class and an overall attendance of 150 people — which includes graduates, guests and teachers.

Derrick Kunz, a spokesperson for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, said a “significant” amount of resources has gone into planning a digital graduation package — which includes videos of speeches, a mass and graduates walking across the stage.

Two positve tests linked to funeral

Two people who attended a wake and funeral in Clearwater River Dene Nation this week have tested positive for coronavirus after developing symptoms, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Health officials advise anyone who attended the wake on June 10 and funeral on June 11 to immediately self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

City playgrounds now open

Since March, city playgrounds have sat silent, with caution tape and warning signs instead of kids on the equipment.

As of Friday, like so much else in Saskatchewan, they're again open for business — but not without changes.

On Tuesday, a day after the provincial government said that playgrounds would be permitted to reopen, the city announced crews would begin removing the signs and tape at over 347 play structures as well as adding new signs with public health information.

Are your little climbers ready for the monkey bars? ��

Playgrounds throughout #yxe open on June 12! Crews will be working the next couple of days to remove the existing closed signage & install new signs to provide playground users public health info. Go: https://t.co/BfHvsAImdg pic.twitter.com/yjit3orMEx — @cityofsaskatoon (@cityofsaskatoon) June 10, 2020

But even though playgrounds no longer need to sit idle, there are some guidelines in place for kids and caregivers as laid out in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

Plan approved to reopen leisure facilities

City Council has approved an updated plan to begin reopening leisure facilities.

City administration was initially focusing on getting indoor facilities and pools ready primarily because they can be used all year round and are not weather dependent.

However, council adopted an amendment from Coun. Ann Iwanchuk which asked administration to prepare staffing and resources to allow at least two outdoor pools to open once part one of Phase Four of the province’s reopen plan begins.

“I think people have been waiting for a long time to have some access to activities. And outdoor pools is an ideal way to have some exercise and some fun in our very short summers,” Iwanchuk said.

Thursday provincial recap

Saskatchewan reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 660. Of those cases, 21 were considered active.

One of the new cases was found in Saskatoon and the other was found in the far north.

Saskatoon and the far north had the most number of active COVID-19 cases, eight each.

As of Thursday, there had been a total of 626 recoveries from COVID-19, according to the province.

The province also announced additional changes to its evolving Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

The number of people allowed in places of worship was increased to one-third of seating capacity up to a maximum of 150 people. The plan still emphasizes the need for physical distancing measures and adherence to other public health measures.

The new guidelines apply to weddings, funerals and outdoor ceremonies.

Also, while the restrictions around worship services are being relaxed, the province still advises that virtual services are the safest way to worship.

Guidelines for drive-in services are also provided in the plan as well.

The province also opened the door for graduation ceremonies, but with strict limits on attendance.

Ceremonies can be held for a maximum of 30 students at a time, with a total attendance of 150 people. The province suggests larger classes could opt to hold a series of ceremonies.

Also on Thursday, in a move that has become fairly routine during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province extended its state of emergency for another two weeks.