SASKATOON -- Amid the current restrictions on public gatherings, the City of Saskatoon is making plans to move ahead with a fall election this year.

During a Governance and Priorities Committee meeting Monday, returning electoral officer Scott Bastian told the committee his team is looking at how other cities are stick-handling physical distancing requirements. He said they are looking to supply gloves and masks for election workers, but it’s hard to predict what to prepare for.

“It is pretty early to know if we’re going to be in that situation but we’re looking to see what a response would be,” Bastian said.

During the meeting an administration report concerning the 2020 municipal election was presented to city councillors and the mayor, recommending more days and locations be made available for advanced polls.

The report shows over the past three municipal elections, advanced voter turnout has steadily seen growth.

Advanced voter turnout increased 62 per cent from 7,580 in 2009 to 12,272 in 2012, increasing another 43 per cent (17,603) in 2016.

The report suggests this trend will continue in 2020.

In order to keep up with the growing popularity of advanced voting, the city is looking to expand its advanced polling stations to include Prairieland Park. The city also recommends adding a seventh day to advanced polling.

Ward 7 Coun. Mairin Loewen questioned whether or not the electoral team will consider offering more opportunities for mail-in ballots, suggesting the option might be in greater demand as voters try and avoid lineups and crowding.

The city said it will try to expand capacity for mail-in voting.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois asked why the city’s malls are only on schedule four of the seven days of advanced voting. Bastian answered the provincial election is happening so close to the civic election, resources and staffing will be strained.

Previously Premier Scott Moe has eluded to an Oct. 26 election while the civic election happens two weeks later on Nov. 9.

Reviewing the locations of the advanced polls, Ward 5 Coun. Randy Donauer raised concerns over the lack of advanced polling stations to accommodate the newer, growing neighbourhoods in Saskatoon’s northeast.

"My only concern when I look at the map, for locations, we don’t have them in every neighbourhood. But there’s nothing in the Northeast sector, where the newer bigger neighbourhoods are,” Donauer said, adding it appears though six to 8 neighbourhoods do not have an advance poll location.

The map shows no advanced polls in Ward 10.

Bastian responded saying the polling location for the upcoming election were based on previous poll locations, however, they could look at providing an advanced poll opportunity in that part of the city.