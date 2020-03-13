COVID-19 testing centres opened in Saskatoon, Regina; referrals required
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has opened two COVID-19 testing centres in Saskatoon and Regina.
A testing centre in Prince Albert is scheduled to open on Monday, the SHA said in a news release.
These testing centres are for referrals only and not for walk-in testing.
Patients who may have been exposed to the virus, show mild symptoms and suspect they may have it can obtain a referral by phoning their family doctor, HealthLine 811 or the local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.
Common signs of COVID-19 include respiratory symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
Those not exhibiting symptoms do not need to be tested, the SHA says.