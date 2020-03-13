SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has opened two COVID-19 testing centres in Saskatoon and Regina.

A testing centre in Prince Albert is scheduled to open on Monday, the SHA said in a news release.

These testing centres are for referrals only and not for walk-in testing.

Patients who may have been exposed to the virus, show mild symptoms and suspect they may have it can obtain a referral by phoning their family doctor, HealthLine 811 or the local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.

Common signs of COVID-19 include respiratory symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Those not exhibiting symptoms do not need to be tested, the SHA says.