SASKATOON -- The music industry is dealing with some difficult changes with COVID-19 physical distancing rules having put crowded concerts on hold.

“It’s that connection that has really taken a toll,” said Saskatoon-born artist Cat Jahnke.

Newer options such as drive-thru concerts and physically distanced seating sections have started to pop up, but these options aren't available for all performers.

For Jahnke, performing for a crowd gave her creativity where studio work doesn’t.

“When I’m touring, I’m out, I’m talking with people, I’m singing, I’m creating. And it’s very easy when I’m home, even when there’s not a pandemic, to just stay home.

“So now because of COVID I’m doing that more and now I have, sort of, the excuse to do that.”

The isolation has also affected her work itself.

“You know, like when you're working on a project, you're singing that one song over and over, or you're working on that one song, that one project, whereas on tour, your singing a bunch of things and then that sort of ends up fueling more creativity.”

The lack of live music has also been an issue for those who rely on gigs for income.

“There's a lot of musicians out there, right now, that playing live was their livelihood,” said Ontario artist Sarah Blackwood.

“Live entertainment was where they were making their money. Now, that doesn't exist.”

She believes live entertainment will be the last thing that comes back.

Randy Bachman of Bachman & Cummings agrees.

“Like everyone else, musicians are at the mercy of government decisions. We want to play as much as people want to hear so as soon as everything is opened up again, there will be a huge demand for arena, stadiums, theatres and auditoriums.”

Bachman can’t wait to begin performing again, understanding there is a need for it.

“Getting out and enjoying entertainment is a huge part of staying healthy and interactive. So we'll see you all in person as soon as possible.”

Coy Bowles of the Zac Brown Band said the pandemic brought the industry to a halt.

“We kind of saw it coming, we were like’I don't think this thing is going to get any better.’"

It’s not all bad, said Bowles, who now gets to spend more time with those close to him.

“We're always gone from our families so much. I have two and three-year-old daughters and … it’s been really amazing to spend this time with them.But it is scary man. We’ve never been through this as a society or as a world in a very long time, not in a modern age like this.”