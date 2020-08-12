SASKATOON -- Rock the River is moving inland this summer due to the pandemic.

Now retitled "Rock the Lot," the outdoor event — scheduled for later this month at Sasktel Centre — will feature Candian classic rock mainstays Helix and Prism.

Executive director Scott Ford said the success of the arena’s drive-in theatre and three sold-out drive-in concerts this spring shows the community is excited about these unique event experiences.

“We thought this was a great way to bring everyone together, while keeping apart,” he said in a news release.

The shows will take place Aug. 29 in the SaskTel Centre parking lot, on the SaskTel Stage at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Vehicle passes are $72.50 for general admission parking and $114.50 for reserved premium parking.

Helix, formed in 1974 in Kitchener, Ontario, has sold more than two million albums. Prism has sold more than four million albums and has earned two Juno awards.

The seventh annual Rock the River Festival, set for this weekend, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.