SASKATOON -- Canadian country music star Brett Kissel performed three sold out drive-in concerts in Saskatoon Saturday.

The concerts were held in the SaskTel Centre parking lot with hundreds of cars lining up to watch. Many kids and families were in attendance.

Attendees were asked to stay in their cars and maintain physical distancing.

Proceeds from the concert are going towards the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

Non-perishable food items were also accepted at the door.

Kissel held three separate sold out shows in Saskatoon to accomodate physical distancing restrictions.

The Saskatoon performances continue a series of drive-in concerts held by Kissel in other cities amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.