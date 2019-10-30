NORTH BATTLEFORD -- Just days before an RCMP officer was shot near Turtleford, the suspect was driving dangerously and led police on a chase in Lloydminster, court heard Wednesday.

That incident allegedly happened Sept. 13. Then. on the morning of Sept. 24, RCMP received reports of a dangerous driver in the Meadow Lake area.

Hours later, officers stopped the vehicle near Mervin. As police approached it, Justin Davis Yakimchuk, 27, allegedly fired a gun at one of the officers, prompting RCMP to fire back, police say.

The officer shot has been released from hospital and is recovering, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Regina Police Service is investigating the RCMP-involved shooting. Court heard meth and cocaine were found in the vehicle.

Yakimchuk is facing numerous charges — including attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug trafficking.

He made his second appearance, by video, at North Battleford Provincial Court. He is serving time in Prince Albert’s Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a different matter.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.