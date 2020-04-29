SASKATOON -- The owner of a local bakery in Saskatoon is making changes to provide food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith Jorgenson owns Nestor’s bakery on 20th Street and says they are repurposing their business to provide bread for organizations or those who identify as low-income who need food.

He says they are either giving the bread away or selling it at cost for one dollar.

"You think of what happened in World War II and so on. You had businesses that stopped doing what they were doing before. and did something that was seen as doing something in the public good. And I would say it's a similar thing for us.” Jorgenson says.

He adds his bakery could have shut down, but this keeps the door open and provides food for those in need.

Some organizations that have received bread from the bakery included the Friendship Inn, Foodbank and the Lighthouse.

The bakery does not allow the public inside the building, and all orders are delivered curbside.

Jorgenson anticipates his bakery will provide around 10 thousand loaves of bread this month.

“We want to be of purpose to the community” Jorgenson says.