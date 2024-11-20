Saskatoon commuters still adjusting to winter conditions

Commuters faced another day of delays and dangerous conditions in and around Saskatoon on Wednesday, as city crews continue clearing priority streets.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the City of Saskatoon says there are 27 graders, 13 snowplows and 15 sanders working to improve conditions after the 17 centimetre snowfall, but many roadways remain obstructed or slippery.

Traffic groups on social media have reported collisions or crashes involving semis at Nault Road, Kensington Court and Chapel Road, and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is reporting a number of highways out of Saskatoon are still covered in snow.

Around 6 a.m., the hotline described Highway 16 heading west out of the city as covered in loose, drifting and swirling snow, with patches of ice. Highways 7, 60, and 14 were in similar condition Wednesday morning, according to the highway hotline.

Most highways heading east or south of Saskatoon were in slightly better shape, according to the highway hotline, with some drifting snow.

As the city moves from clearing freeways to the next phase, including arteries like Clarence Avenue, Millar Avenue and McKercher Drive — and some lower-priority streets that have become completely blocked by drifts — it’s calling on drivers to remain extra cautious.

“Anticipate winter driving conditions … This includes slowing down and allowing more space between vehicles,” the city said in a statement.

“Clear your business sidewalks within 24 hours and residential sidewalks within 48 hours. Please keep sidewalk snow on your property, as it is illegal to push it onto the street and can create a risk for vehicles to get stuck.

More information about the city’s response to major snowfalls can be found here.