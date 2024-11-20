Saskatoon commuters still adjusting to winter conditions
Commuters faced another day of delays and dangerous conditions in and around Saskatoon on Wednesday, as city crews continue clearing priority streets.
In a news release Wednesday morning, the City of Saskatoon says there are 27 graders, 13 snowplows and 15 sanders working to improve conditions after the 17 centimetre snowfall, but many roadways remain obstructed or slippery.
Traffic groups on social media have reported collisions or crashes involving semis at Nault Road, Kensington Court and Chapel Road, and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is reporting a number of highways out of Saskatoon are still covered in snow.
Around 6 a.m., the hotline described Highway 16 heading west out of the city as covered in loose, drifting and swirling snow, with patches of ice. Highways 7, 60, and 14 were in similar condition Wednesday morning, according to the highway hotline.
Most highways heading east or south of Saskatoon were in slightly better shape, according to the highway hotline, with some drifting snow.
As the city moves from clearing freeways to the next phase, including arteries like Clarence Avenue, Millar Avenue and McKercher Drive — and some lower-priority streets that have become completely blocked by drifts — it’s calling on drivers to remain extra cautious.
“Anticipate winter driving conditions … This includes slowing down and allowing more space between vehicles,” the city said in a statement.
“Clear your business sidewalks within 24 hours and residential sidewalks within 48 hours. Please keep sidewalk snow on your property, as it is illegal to push it onto the street and can create a risk for vehicles to get stuck.
More information about the city’s response to major snowfalls can be found here.
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parks cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Leon's, The Brick under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing'
Popular furniture and appliance retailers Leon's Furniture Limited and its subsidiary, The Brick Warehouse LP, are under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing.'
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
BREAKING Canada closes embassy in Ukraine after U.S. receives information on 'potential significant air attack'
The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine, located in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended in-person services after U.S. officials there warned they'd received information about a 'potential significant air attack,' cautioning citizens to shelter in place if they hear an air alert.
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
BREAKING Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
Sask. NDP MLA subject of conflict-of-interest investigation for promoting cheese shop
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner is being asked to a make a ruling on whether pictures posted on social media by an NDP MLA crossed any ethical lines.
Indigenous elders, archaeologists, scholars come together to explore significant sites
A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.
Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba
A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.
Human smuggling trial could hear from survivor of frigid cross-border walk
The trial of two men accused of human smuggling is expected to soon hear from a migrant who survived a long walk across the Canada-U. S. border in a blizzard.
Storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Manitoba
Stormy weather and strong winds have touched down in western Manitoba, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 centimetres (cm) of snow.
LIVE @ 9 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 9 A.M. MT Alberta to announce new nurse practitioner program
Alberta's government says a new nurse practitioner program will expand primary health care access across the province
Fire forces closure of Bissell Centre
The Bissell Centre is closed after a fire on Tuesday.
-
PWHL game to be played at Rogers Place next year
Edmonton will host a Professional Women's Hockey League game in February, the league announced on Wednesday.
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 22 – 24)
Ten things to do with family and friends.
Canada Post strike will delay letters to Santa this year
For the past 40 years, Canada Post says it's been helping deliver millions of letters from all the good little girls and boys to Santa Claus. However, the company says this year's nation-wide postal strike will make it difficult to keep up with the arrangement.
Corb Lund turns up volume over proposed coal mining in Crowsnest Pass area
On Tuesday night, Alberta country music star Corb Lund used his platform to turn the volume up on the issue, just as Crowsnest Pass residents voted on whether they want coal mining in their backyard.
First snowfall in Lethbridge causes headaches for drivers
Lethbridge awoke to its first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. It was only a few centimetres, but it left many Lethbridge roads icy. Much of it melted in the afternoon.
Lethbridge police advise of changes amid Canada Post workers strike
The ongoing Canada Post workers strike is affecting the ability of many to go about their day-to-day, Lethbridge Police Service included.
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
Abdi inquest to hear from arresting Ottawa police officers
The coroner's inquest looking at the circumstances surrounding the death of Abdirahman Abdi following an altercation with Ottawa police is expected to hear testimony from the arresting officers Wednesday.
Canada Post strike causing delays in passport delivery
The ongoing Canada Post labour disruption is delaying the delivery of passports ahead of the holiday travel season.
REM service to halt on the weekend between Montreal and South Shore
Service on the REM light rail line between Montreal and the South Shore will not run on the weekend.
The use of French is declining in shops, but young people are indifferent to it: OQLF
The use of French as a greeting and service language in Quebec businesses is declining across the province, but particularly in the Montreal and Gatineau regions, a situation that is leaving more and more Quebecers indifferent, especially among young people.
Montreal REM light-rail cost rises to $9.4 billion
Building the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) in Montreal will be more expensive than expected.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parks cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
BC Ferries: Morning sailings on major routes cancelled due to high winds from bomb cyclone
BC Ferries has cancelled all morning sailings up until and including the 9 a.m. departures on its major routes due to high winds.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
BC Ferries: Morning sailings on major routes cancelled due to high winds from bomb cyclone
BC Ferries has cancelled all morning sailings up until and including the 9 a.m. departures on its major routes due to high winds.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parks cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Shooting incident under investigation in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a person called 911 to report finding what they believed to be bullet holes in their home, after hearing several loud bangs.
Fire investigation concludes, deemed 'accidental in nature'
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to a home on Gower Street near Oxford Street west.
Advisory in effect as thick fog blankets most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory, warning that dense fog has developed with near zero visibility in some areas.
Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
An emergency test alert will sound off devices in Ontario today
Ontarians can expect an emergency alert to blare from their phones next week. Here's what you need to know.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
Fall storm set to bring rain and wind to the Maritimes this weekend
Cloudy sky and a gusty northerly wind prevail through the end of this week in the Maritimes. A fall storm will bring a risk of heavy rain and high winds to the region this weekend.
Halifax police ask for help identifying man allegedly connected to scam
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly connected to scams targeting seniors.
Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.