SASKATOON -- A new Public Health Order restricts all non-critical travel into and out of northern Saskatchewan — even for those with primary residences in the region.

“Our government recognizes the unique challenges that northern communities are facing in fighting the spread of COVID-19,” Premier Scott Moe said in a news release Thursday.

“We are providing direct supports to northern communities and businesses to ensure the necessary resources are available, while imposing further restrictions to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread and flatten the curve in the north.”

All non-critical travel between northern communities is now restricted.

In addition, northern residents are ordered to remain in their local communities and to practice appropriate social distancing. Exceptions will be made only for critical items like collecting groceries and medical appointments.

Travel related to the delivery of essential services is permitted.

The affected area, the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District (NSAD), covers almost half of the province.

The municipalities of La Ronge and Stony Rapids have been granted exemptions.

This means that travel to and from La Ronge and Stony Rapids from outside the NSAD is allowed, but individuals are not permitted to stop in any other community.