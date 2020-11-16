SASKATOON -- As new COVID-19 infections climb in Saskatoon and provincewide, a local retailer is calling for action from the province and its chief medical health officer to protect the healthcare system and small businesses.

“We can see from neighbouring provinces that case numbers are quickly getting out of control, threatening to force a full lockdown during a critical time of year for small business,” said Peter Garden, owner of Turning the Tide Bookstore in Saskatoon.

“We need decisive action now and have been disappointed that the government has not been willing to do what is necessary.”

In the midst of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turning the Tide moved its business primarily online with curbside pickup and delivery options for customers, Garden said in a news release.

It’s moving once again to this model, he said.

“We are encouraging other businesses, which can, to shift back to curbside pickup and delivery service. We need to show leadership in these difficult times.”

Other businesses such as bars, restaurants and fitness centres that cannot easily adapt to online stores should be getting government support to help them cover daily expenses, Garden said.

As December approaches and retailers shift to the holiday season, Garden is asking the public to put every dollar possible into supporting local businesses.