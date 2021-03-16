SASKATOON -- Following a COVID-19 outbreak declared earlier this week, Lawson Heights School will suspend in-person learning.

On Tuesday, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) was notified of two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school, with the possibility of more cases being investigated, SPS said in a news release.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at Lawson Heights School on March 14.

Students at the school will move to online learning beginning March 17, the division said. In-class learning is expected to resume on April 12 following the Easter break, according to SPS.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 261 positive cases at 54 locations in the division, SPS said.