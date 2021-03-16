SASKATOON -- Two recent coronavirus cases identified at a Saskatoon school may be variant strains.

In a letter sent sent to parents Monday, Willowgrove School principal Shane Armstrong said the cases "are possible COVID-19 variants of concern."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority notified Saskatoon Public Schools about the potential variant cases late in the afternoon on Monday, according to Armstrong.

"These are not new cases; these two cases were already identified and shared with families on Friday, March 12," Armstrong said.

Classes at the school will continue as scheduled. Armstrong said the decision was made after consulting with public health officials.

Students in the two classrooms where the cases were identified will continue with online learning, Armstrong said.

The students, their families and affected staff have received additional information from the health authority, according to Armstrong.