SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani declared the outbreak due how long a COVID-19 positive patient stayed in the hospital without knowledge of their condition, according to a SHA news release.

The patient had initially tested negative before being transported to Victoria Hospital on April 21 for a non-COVID-19 related medical need. The patient also screened negative on a verbal risk assessment upon admission.

On Thursday, it was determined that an additional test was required and the positive result was reported the same day, the health authority says.

The patient is the only COVID-19 case at the facility and there is no evidence of transmission within the facility, the health authority says.

On Sunday, the SHA reported an outbreak at Lloydminster Hospital to the health ministry. That outbreak was not made public until Wednesday.

The SHA says it is investigating contacts linked to the patient in Prince Albert. Staff who had been in close contact with the patient are self-isolating. Contact tracing and investigation is underway to ensure all contacts are identified.

Service changes are being made to adapt to the decreased staffing levels given the number of staff now required to isolate. As a result one patient has been transferred from ICU to Saskatoon.

The Emergency Department remains open. Patients who require emergency care should continue to seek service as usual, the health authority says.