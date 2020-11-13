SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations in Saskatoon, Martensville, Prince Albert, La Ronge and Spiritwood while likely infectious with COVID-19.

Saskatoon

Nov. 2

London Drugs, 8th Street, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3

London Drugs, 8th Street, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nov. 4

Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive N, no time identified by contact

Source for Sports Saskatoon, 208 Avenue B S, ​no time identified by contact

Martensville

Oct. 28

Martensville Curling Club Men's League, 6:30 p.m. to midnight

Prince Albert

Oct. 30

Sweet Stellas Cakes and More, 922 Central Ave., 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Oct. 31

Buggsy's Bar, 2995 Second Avenue W, South Hill Mall, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Flames Bar, 335-A Second Avenue W, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Lake Country Co-op, 777 15th Street E, 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Nov. 1

7-11 Store, Second Ave., 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Harold's IGA, 200 28th Street E, noon to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1-7

Safeway, 2995 Second Avenue W, South Hill Mall, no time identified by client

Nov. 1

Minto Bowl, 201 13 St E, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

Medi Centre Pharmacy, 2685 2 Ave W,7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Minto Bowl, 201 13 St E, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 3

Prince Albert Crescent Heights Pharmacy, 2805 6 Avenue E , 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nov. 5

Lake Country Co-op Prince Albert, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grainfields, 600 15th Street E, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nov. 6

Save On Foods, 801 15 St E #625, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nov. 11

Walmart, 800 15th Street E, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

La Ronge

Nov. 6

Mel Hegland U​niplex, 1120 Hilderbrand Dr, La Ronge, 7:30pm to 10:30pm

Sp​iritw​ood

Oct. 30 ​​

Spiritwood W​elcome Inn Bar, no time identified by contact​​​

The SHA also issued a correction for an alert it previously issued for a location in Weyburn: Crescent Point Place, 327 Mergens St. N.W., 8:45 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. this was originally sent out as 8:45 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified dates and times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified dates and times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.