PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified a case of COVID-19 at Ecole St. Mary High School in Prince Albert and is investigating another potential case at the school.

According to a news release from the Prince Albert Catholic School Division, the SHA identified the positive result on Sunday evening.

The school division said the SHA believes the person was not exposed to the virus at school. Those in the classrooms impacted by the case are self-isolating.

There were no classes on Monday because of the election, and in-person classes will resume on Tuesday.