Saskatoon home left boarded up after morning house fire

A home on the 100 block of Avenue Q South has been left boarded up following a fire on Monday morning.

Crews were called to the house just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived on scene. They brought a hose line to spray down the exterior of the building as other crew members searched the home.

All the occupants had evacuated safely, according to the news release.

The blaze was completely extinguished when the fire department issues a notice of the incident before 8 a.m.

An investigator remained on scene Monday to determine the cause and origin of the fire, and estimate the cost of damages.

(Dan Shingoose / CTV News)