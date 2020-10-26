SASKATOON -- More stringent visitor restrictions are in place at a Saskatoon retirement home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed case was identified at Luther Riverside Terrace, according to an update on the LutherCare Communities website. There are no suspected cases in other facilities it operates.

Only those visiting for compassionate reasons, including end-of-life and supportive care, will be permitted.

LutherCare's other facilities, Luther Tower, Luther Heights, The Village at Stonebridge, Luther Riverside Terrace, Luther Place in Outlook and Trinity Tower in Estevan will remain open to limited family visitations.

Under the limited family visitation guidelines:

A maximum of four family visitors are permitted in a resident’s suite.

All visitors must be screened and wear a mask.

Visitors are asked to go directly to the suite of the resident they are visiting.

Children will only be allowed to visit for compassionate reasons where a resident is unable to leave the building due to illness or mobility issues.