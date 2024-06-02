Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured

An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

On May 30, a Sask. RCMP Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) officer was patrolling Highway 40 near the village of Neilburg, according to a news release.

The officer attempted a traffic stop. The suspect, however, had other plans.

The vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway and reversed into the police vehicle.

The suspects then turned around and rammed the RCMP cruiser head-on twice, inflicting heavy damage.

A passing driver, who witnessed the incident, rammed their vehicle into the suspect’s vehicle — preventing it from continuing to smash into the RCMP cruiser.

With their vehicle disabled, two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area.

The RCMP officer was transported to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the release.

Officers from Cut Knife, Maidstone and Unity as well as multiple canine, and investigative units responded to the area to search for the suspects.

Using dogs and a drone, searchers eventually found the woman involved in the incident. She was taken into custody.

The officers were unable to find the man despite an extensive search.

The suspect is described as being in his mid 30s or 40s, approximately six feet tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black or blue t-shirt, a dark-coloured ball cap, blue jeans, white running shoes and a grey or black medical mask or a bandana.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Neiburg Sask. is located 232 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.