SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following Saskatoon, Warman and Lloydminster businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 7

Costco, 115 Marquis Drive, no times available

Regina

Oct. 15

Dutch Growers, 3320 Pasqua Street, 11:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.,

Oct.18

Subway, 2006 Park Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert Street, 5 to 5:50 p.m.

Oct. 19

Subway, 2006 Park Street, 4:30 to 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 21

Subway, 2006 Park Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Subway, 2006 Park Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24

Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Walmart, 3939 Rochdale Boulevard, 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 10, 14 and 17

Co-op Cornerstone, 777 15 Street East (no times available)

Oct.13

Safeway, 2995 2 Avenue West (South Hill Mall), 3 p.m.

Oct. 14

Surplus Furniture, 1202 First Avenue West, 12 to 5 p.m.

Park Range Vet Clinic, 380A South Industrial Drive, 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 15

Walmart Pharmacy, 800 15 Street East, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2995 Second Avenue West (no times available)

Oct. 16

Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.

Montana's, 3145 2 Avenue West, 5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 17

Peavey Mart, 3925 2 Avenue West, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Canadian Tire, 3725 2 Avenue West, 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Oct.19

Edo Japan, 801 15 Street East (no times available)

Oct. 21

A&W, 110 11 Street West (no times available)

Oct. 13 and 21

Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street East (no times available).

Esterhazy

Oct. 20

Chicken Chef, 300 Kennedy Drive, 7 to 9 p.m.

Esterhazy Motor Hotel, 1020 Park Avenue, 9:15 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Estevan

Oct. 10 -17

Days Inn, 1305 9 Street, no times available

October 18

Dollarama, 400 King Street, 3:40 to 4 p.m.

Indian Head

Oct. 14

Indian Head Benchmark Bar and Grill, Highway #1 & Highway #56 (Indian Head), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 21

Indian Head Benchmark Bar and Grill, Highway #1 & Highway #56 (Indian Head), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 19

Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 107D-5027 44 Street, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lloyd Lanes, 6822 58 Street, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 20

Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 107D-5027 44 Street, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vivid Salon, 2602 50 Avenue, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.