SASKATOON --
A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Saskatoon
Oct. 13
-
Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 4 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 15
-
Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oct. 16
-
Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 3 to 8:30 p.m.
-
Pink Lounge, 24 Street East, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oct. 17
-
Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 18
-
Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 20
-
Tommy Guns Barbershop, 51 Street location, 2 to 3 p.m.
-
Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 21
-
Fuddruckers, 2910 8 Street, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22
-
Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, 6 pm to 3 a.m.
-
Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Oct. 23
-
Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
-
Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 25
-
Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 2 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26
-
Boston Pizza, Betts Avenue location, 5 to 6 p.m.
-
Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
North Battleford
Oct. 19, 21 and 23
-
Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m. each day
Oct. 20
-
Mark's Work Wearhouse, 602 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m.
-
Sport Chek, 11429 Railway Avenue East (Frontier Centre), 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 23
-
Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon
-
Porta Bella Restaurant (and the downstairs bar and grill), 2491 99 Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24
-
Rob and Kathy's No Frills, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Prince Albert
Oct. 14
-
Shoppers Drug Mart, Cornerstone location (800 15 Street East), 4 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 and 18
-
Best Western Premiere Hotel, 313 39 Street West, unspecified time
Oct. 18
-
Ricky's All Day Grill, 800 15 Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 19
-
Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 20
-
Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.
-
Affinity Credit Union, 801 15 Street East, unspecified time
Oct. 21
-
Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.
-
Medi-Center Pharmacy, 2685 2 Avenue West, 4:30 to 5 p.m.
-
Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street East, unspecified time
Oct. 21, 22 and 23
-
Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m. each day
Oct. 26
Best Buy, 300-800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m.
Lloydminster
Oct. 17
May Cinema 6, 4707 49 Avenue, 9 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 19
Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Avenue, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Brown's Social House, 8120 44 Street, 7 to 9 p.m.
Martensville
Oct. 24
Canalta Hotel, 611 Centennial Drive South, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (board room pop-up shop)
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.