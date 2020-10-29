SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 13

Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 15

Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 16

Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Pink Lounge, 24 Street East, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 17

Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 18

Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 20

Tommy Guns Barbershop, 51 Street location, 2 to 3 p.m.

Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

Fuddruckers, 2910 8 Street, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22

Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, 6 pm to 3 a.m.

Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Oct. 23

Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 2 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26

Boston Pizza, Betts Avenue location, 5 to 6 p.m.

Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 19, 21 and 23

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m. each day

Oct. 20

Mark's Work Wearhouse, 602 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sport Chek, 11429 Railway Avenue East (Frontier Centre), 1 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon

Porta Bella Restaurant (and the downstairs bar and grill), 2491 99 Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

Rob and Kathy's No Frills, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 14

Shoppers Drug Mart, Cornerstone location (800 15 Street East), 4 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 and 18

Best Western Premiere Hotel, 313 39 Street West, unspecified time

Oct. 18

Ricky's All Day Grill, 800 15 Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 19

Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 20

Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.

Affinity Credit Union, 801 15 Street East, unspecified time

Oct. 21

Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.

Medi-Center Pharmacy, 2685 2 Avenue West, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street East, unspecified time

Oct. 21, 22 and 23

Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m. each day

Oct. 26

Best Buy, 300-800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 17

May Cinema 6, 4707 49 Avenue, 9 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 19

Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Avenue, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Brown's Social House, 8120 44 Street, 7 to 9 p.m.

Martensville

Oct. 24

Canalta Hotel, 611 Centennial Drive South, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (board room pop-up shop)

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.