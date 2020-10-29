SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 13

  • Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 15

  • Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 16

  • Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 3 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Pink Lounge, 24 Street East, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 17

  • Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 18

  • Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 20

  • Tommy Guns Barbershop, 51 Street location, 2 to 3 p.m.
  • Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

  • Fuddruckers, 2910 8 Street, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22

  • Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, 6 pm to 3 a.m.
  • Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Oct. 23

  • Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

  • Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 2 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26

  • Boston Pizza, Betts Avenue location, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 19, 21 and 23

  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m. each day

Oct. 20

  • Mark's Work Wearhouse, 602 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Sport Chek, 11429 Railway Avenue East (Frontier Centre), 1 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon
  • Porta Bella Restaurant (and the downstairs bar and grill), 2491 99 Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

  • Rob and Kathy's No Frills, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 14

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, Cornerstone location (800 15 Street East), 4 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 and 18

  • Best Western Premiere Hotel, 313 39 Street West, unspecified time

Oct. 18

  • Ricky's All Day Grill, 800 15 Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 19

  • Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 20

  • Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Affinity Credit Union, 801 15 Street East, unspecified time

Oct. 21

  • Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Medi-Center Pharmacy, 2685 2 Avenue West, 4:30 to 5 p.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street East, unspecified time

Oct. 21, 22 and 23

  • Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m. each day

Oct. 26

Best Buy, 300-800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 17

May Cinema 6, 4707 49 Avenue, 9 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 19

Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Avenue, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Brown's Social House, 8120 44 Street, 7 to 9 p.m.

Martensville

Oct. 24

Canalta Hotel, 611 Centennial Drive South, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (board room pop-up shop)

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

 

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.