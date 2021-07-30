SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning that COVID-19 activity is on the rise in Lloydminster.

"Over the past few days, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Lloydminster area, including cases of the Delta variant," the SHA said in a news release.

"The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is raising additional concern for its high transmissibility rate and for the added danger of how it impacts unvaccinated people."

The SHA is ecnouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to attend clinics over the wlong eekend at the following locations:

Drive Thru on Friday July 30, Exhibition Grounds (Alberta Building) from 12:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Drop-in on Saturday July 31, Exhibition Grounds (Wildrose Pavillion) from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Drop-in on Sunday August 1, Exhibition Grounds (Wildrose Pavillion) from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Drive Thru on Monday August 2, Exhibition Grounds (Alberta Building) from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

The SHA is adivsng anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to seek testing.

Anyone who is a close contact and is not fully vaccinated should self-isolate and seek testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, the SHA said.