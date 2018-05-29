

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon city councillors favour less strict regulations on where cannabis retail stores can set up shop in the city, a recent vote shows.

Council defeated a motion Monday put forward by the city that proposed cannabis stores and production facilities be at least 160 metres from elementary and high schools, parks, community centres, public libraries, child-care centres and other cannabis stores.

Instead, council recommended a city-wide 60-metre restriction.

The move was welcomed by the Broadway Business Improvement District.

“We’re very excited that Saskatoon city council is being progressive in their decisions,” Broadway BID’s executive director DeeAnn Mercier said. “They’re not trying to hide retail stores, or put them in the far outskirts of the city, but really recognizing that this is potentially going to be an amenity for people and people will want access within their neighbourhoods.”

Mercier told CTV News last month the 160-metre rule “would eliminate Broadway from being able to participate in the cannabis economy,” because of two schools on Broadway Avenue.

The 60-metre recommendation will head back to administration and be up for debate at council’s next meeting.

The province, which voted in favour of its Cannabis Act on Tuesday, will be issuing retail permits to 40 communities. Saskatoon is eligible for seven permits and Regina is eligible for six.

Regina’s city council approved a report on where cannabis retailers will go in the city on Monday night. Retailers will need to be at least one block or 600 feet from zones frequented by youth.