SASKATOON -- A late-night highway collision involving two semi-units and a pick-up truck blocked part of highway 7 east of Kindersley Monday evening.

The collision happened about 8 kilometres east of Kindersley. RCMP say weather conditions were a factor, with heavy fog and slippery roads contributing.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision. RCMP are asking drivers in the area to drive with caution.