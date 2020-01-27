Two semis and pick-up truck involved in highway collision near Kindersley
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 9:03PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 5:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- A late-night highway collision involving two semi-units and a pick-up truck blocked part of highway 7 east of Kindersley Monday evening.
The collision happened about 8 kilometres east of Kindersley. RCMP say weather conditions were a factor, with heavy fog and slippery roads contributing.
There were no injuries as a result of the collision. RCMP are asking drivers in the area to drive with caution.