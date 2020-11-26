SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged an Asquith man with a child pornography offence and voyeurism.

In early November, the Saskatoon Police Service received information that in July, a 24-year-old man had been in possession of child pornography and intimate photos of a woman he had taken without her knowledge, RCMP said in a news release.

On Nov. 25, members of the Saskatchewan ICE Unit and Warman RCMP executed a search warrant at the accused’s home in Asquith.

Police seized three cellular phones and a laptop which will be further forensically analyzed.

Elmir Drincic was arrested at the location and charged.

Drincic was briefly held in custody and appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Saskatoon where he was released on numerous conditions, RCMP said.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.