Council approves $1.2 billion funding plan for downtown arena, despite tourism industry concerns
Saskatoon City Council approved a funding strategy Wednesday for the downtown event and entertainment district (DEED) it hopes to build one day.
"While there are many unknowns, some things are clear: no other infrastructure project can rival the transformative, citywide economic impact that DEED promises," Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig said during Wednesday's city council meeting.
As part of the funding strategy approval, the city hopes by the time this "shelf-ready" project can be greenlit, the provincial and federal governments will contribute roughly 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. The city would be able to fund the remaining 27.5 to 33 per cent using a variety of tools during a 33-year plan that includes a 30-year debt repayment.
To pay its portion of the tab, the city plans to use seven revenue streams to slowly build funding years before shovels hit the ground to generate $602 to $777 million in cash flow over 33 years.
Those tools include taxes on hotel rooms, event tickets, parking, tax incremental financing, property realized reserve contributions, SaskTel Centre reserve contributions, and private partner contributions.
"We're trying to fund a $1.2 billion budget and adjust those dials appropriately," the city's chief financial officer Clae Hack said.
For hours to start the meeting, councillors heard from hotel owners and managers about the proposed accommodation tax that is expected to add roughly $5.7 million per year to start.
Saskatoon currently has an accommodation tax that's run voluntarily at about three per cent to fund Discover Saskatoon. Administration would like to up the rate to a mandatory 5.9 per cent, which would make it one of the highest fees of its kind in Canada.
"I simply cannot fathom how this model is expecting the hotel industry to contribute more than $200 million to DEED, which is more than ten times what's being asked as an upfront contribution from a private operating partner," Paul Rosten of D3H Hotels Inc. said.
Much of the concern from hoteliers is making Saskatoon a less attractive place to bring events or conferences, which goes against the intent of building an entertainment district.
They also brought up concerns about using a fund which is meant to increase tourism efforts going to infrastructure instead, and the slippery slope that could create.
"The city of Regina will be subject to a windfall of events for the next ten years if this funding model passes as is. Everything that's a coin flip between the two cities is going to go straight there," Rosten said.
With many other sectors expected to benefit from the district, other hotel managers wondered why hotels are only subject to the accommodation tax.
Many of the funding options revealed Wednesday come from a September 2023 report from KPMG which suggested many of the tools the city adopted, however the city declined to pursue a car rental tax which could generate up to $500,000 per year.
"It was deemed at that point in time to be not enough revenues to chase after," Adam Peterson, the chair of Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels Inc., a non-profit which represents 25 hotels in the city, said.
While city council committed to the funding strategy, none of the framework is final as administration committed to working with the hotel industry on a more agreeable numbers, in addition to searching for other forms of revenue over the coming years.
"Understanding that it is really just step number one," Coun. Hilary Gough said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
-
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
-
Rider Fan Day taking place on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium
Ahead of the Labour Day Classic, fans of the green and white can take part in Rider Fan Day this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Manitoba government providing more money for program working to prevent retail theft, violent crime
The Manitoba government is providing more funding to help curb retail theft and violent crime in Winnipeg.
-
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
Calgary
-
Third person charged in relation to death of man who disappeared last August
A third person has been charged in relation to the death of a man who vanished in August, 2023.
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
-
Odin, Calgary Zoo’s ‘big cat’ dies at 15 years old
Calgary Zoo staff and patrons said goodbye to one of the zoo’s mainstays, a male cougar named Odin, who was euthanized earlier this month after showing signs of rapid decline.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
-
First glasses raised at Cardston, Alta., restaurant after prohibition lifted
After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.
-
Water users dealing with a dry Milk River following siphon burst
It's been just over two months since a siphon burst in Montana led to the Milk River drying up.
Toronto
-
Man wanted for murder in deaths of 2 relatives may be in Mississauga: police
Peel police say a 33-year-old man wanted in the deaths of his female relatives in Etobicoke may be in Mississauga.
-
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Ottawa
-
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
-
Price shock imminent: Hydro-Quebec rates could more than double in next decade according to consumer report
A new report from a consumer protection agency in Quebec suggests Hydro rates could more than double in the next decade as the province continues its energy transition to decarbonize. Premier Francois Legault says that will not happen.
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
Vancouver
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Earthquake warning system providing seconds of notice activated in B.C.
An earthquake early detection system has been activated in British Columbia to provide the public and infrastructure managers with up to 10 seconds of warning ahead of a potentially harmful tremor.
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
London
-
Sarnia police confiscate loaded flare gun, drugs, and knife shaped like a gun in traffic stop
Early on Wednesday morning, when police stopped the vehicle in the area of Confederation Street and Indian Road, one of the vehicle’s passengers falsely identified himself, and another had warrants out for his arrest.
-
Goderich resident faces eight charges after drug bust
Police in Goderich have laid several charges after using a search warrant as part of an illegal drug investigation. On Thursday, police used the warrant and seized drugs, cash, weapons and other offence-related items.
-
Because every kid deserves a 'Best First Day'
Back-to-school 2024 is a stressful time for parents facing economic and inflationary pressures and the rising cost of school supplies forces some to make tough choices.
Kitchener
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
-
Canadian country duo The Reklaws fail to advance on 'America's Got Talent'
The Reklaws' journey on "America's Got Talent" has come to an end.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Atlantic
-
2 adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.