

Chad Leroux , CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Italian Cultural Centre has brought back its corn maze for another summer.

“Our main fundraiser here for the past five years is the corn maze, and this year we’ve decided to do a fun super-hero themed corn maze,” said event coordinator Tina Fortugno.

The Saskatoon Italian Canadian society uses the maze to raise funds for its different workshops and courses it offers, as well as trying to bring awareness to their organization and getting people out to their venue.

“We have our facility that we can use for rentals. People can rent it for weddings and personal events and so on,” organization president Winston Blake.

Sunday was the maze’s second day, meaning it still can get bigger throughout the summer until the wrap up event, according to Blake. “Right now it’s not even full height. It will get bigger and taller! And the best part of our maze every single year is the haunted Halloween maze,” he said.

The maze includes hidden super-hero themed questions scattered throughout, adding an extra challenge to navigating their five-acre maze, as well as the possibility of winning a prize.

The location brings out a bouncy castle during the long weekends for kids to enjoy, and allows dogs on leashes on Sunday evenings after 5 p.m. Event passes can be purchased on-site at the maze, which is located just off of Highway 7.