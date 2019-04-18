The RM of Corman Park has implemented a fire ban following dry conditions in the area.

“It’s a total ban on any open flames, with an exception of natural gas barbecues and any propane or natural gas fireplaces,” said Adam Tittemore, the administrator for Corman Park.

Any fires currently burning must also be extinguished.

Anyone who breaks the fire ban could face a fine of up to $500 and a charge for the fire department response, which starts at $937, said Tittemore.

The ban follows a massive grassfire that started in Riverside Estates and moved south to Cranberry Flats.

Open flame fires are banned in the RM until further notice.