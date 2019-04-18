The massive grassfire in Cranberry Flats could boost vegetation and improve wildlife habitat, according to the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA).

The fire started on Tuesday afternoon near Riverside Estates and moved south to the conservation area.

“It’s a very beneficial part of the ecosystem to have these fires,” Renny Grilz, the resource management officer with the MVA, told CTV News.

Grilz said the burn has eliminated some shrubs in the area, which could boost habitat for birds.

“We're starting to see a major increase in shrub encroachment on this site and so with this fire coming through it's going to knock back some of the shrubs and increase the nesting habitat for grassland birds,” he said.

Once the charred grass grows back – which is expected to happen in May or June – it could be more lush and more wildflowers may bloom.

“Wildflower species, and even some grass species, require a little bit of fire to germinate. So we might see some germination of some of the different wildflowers as well with the seeds lying dormant in the soil,” Grilz explained.

Despite the fire, Cranberry Flats is still open. Grilz put up a makeshift sign at the site’s entrance, advising people to stay on the path and be weary of blowing ash.

Part of the boardwalk at Cranberry Flats, wrecked by the flames, was repaired on Friday by city crews.

The dry conditions, which contributed to the grass fire, has prompted a fire ban in Corman Park.

The administrator of Corman Park said the RM is still investigating the cause of Tuesday’s fire.