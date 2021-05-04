PRINCE ALBERT -- Construction on Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital is set to start next year and design of its expansion is already underway, according to the provincial government.

The project is expected to cost $300 million. The expansion includes a new acute care tower, replacing its mental health space and renovations, reads a news release.

The amount of beds will increase by about 40 per cent, said the province, and there will be space to expand further if needed.

The provincial government has selected Stanec Ltd. to design the hospital’s redevelopment.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said the government looks forward to working with local leaders and Indigenous partners to ensure the hospital will fit their needs.

"Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert is the major hub for essential health care services across northern Saskatchewan," he said.

The news release said the province is working with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC). A committee is in place of representatives from the PAGC, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Ministry of Health.