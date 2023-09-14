Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
According to a Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) news release, the bids it received in late August were "beyond the project's budget" and as a result, the construction tender was cancelled.
"The situation we have found ourselves in is very disappointing, but it only represents a temporary setback for the project," library board chair Jim Siemens said in the news release.
SPL says five independent cost estimates between 2021 and 2023 all showed the project was on budget.
Now, the design of the new library may change to "align with the project's budget."
"The work ahead will help us better understand the discrepancy between the cost estimates and tendered bids and allow us to chart a path forward with confidence," Siemens said.
Construction, originally slated to start this fall, will not go ahead as scheduled — pushing the potential opening date for the new library into 2027, according to SPL.
The building which houses Francis Morrison Central Library was sold in anticipation of the opening of the new central branch.
With the building's new owner set to take possession in December 2026, before the new central branch would be open, SPS says it is "preparing plans to minimize service disruptions."
The planned library will be funded through SPL's own reserve funds, land sale proceeds, donations and $67.5 million in borrowing, according to SPL.
