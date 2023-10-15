Saskatoon

    • Concerns are growing among staff as Sask. hospitals reach their capacity limits

    Saskatchewan hospitals are on the verge of exceeding their capacity limits, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

    Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) President Tracy Zambory says nurses are telling her there’s a growing problem with overcrowding.

    "Our members tell us that in all hospitals across Saskatchewan, people are coming in COVID-positive and ICU units are starting to become full."

    Zambory says the situation is escalating, with some hospitals resorting to placing beds in hallways.

    "When beds are in hallways, people need to understand that that's not the kind of care they need," said Zambory.

    In response, Saskatchewan's Minister of Health Everett Hindley told CTV News that these stories represent a momentary snapshot rather than an accurate depiction of the overall situation.

    "There are ebbs and flows in the system; that being said, we've taken some steps at RUH and other hospitals across this province to address the capacity and patient flow," Hindley said.

    Hindley acknowledged that the approaching cold and flu season may be having an impact.

    "We tend to see more people suffering from illnesses, so I want to make sure we're working with our healthcare teams and primary health providers, and emergency responders, and those that are managing and running our facilities to make sure we're freeing up space to make room for our patients," he said.

    The Saskatchewan Health Authority did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News. 

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News