Come on in, the water’s fine: Sask. lake shakes off the algae
A year after the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned of toxic algae blooms in Little Manitou Lake, officials at the resort village are giving the all-clear.
Village Councillor Bill Mattick says SHA and the Water Security Agency have both tested the water and said it’s free of harmful contaminants.
In July, 2022, an SHA notice posted on the resort village’s Facebook page warned people to avoid swimming or skiing and to keep children and pets away from the water. The village later levels of toxic blue-green algae were 600 times higher than recommended for public recreation.
This year, it’s a different story.
“We don’t have any issues in terms of blue-green algae and E. coli,” said Mattick. “So it’s good for swimming or whatever you want to do.”
He says the water is clear and he’s hearing reports the temperatures are “very nice for this time of year.”
Mattick, who is also on the board of the regional watershed association, says the upcoming Canada Day weekend is the perfect time for people to come explore Manitou for themselves.
He says he ended up in the community for a short job with his wife several decades ago, and they just couldn’t stay away.
“We spent a weekend here and enjoyed ourselves so much we started coming back,” said Mattick.
“We got the Manitou bounce. It’s a combination of the air, the atmosphere, the lake, and the people.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Assailants attack police station in Mexico as search continues for 16 abducted police employees
Assailants tossed at least one explosive device at a police station in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, police said Wednesday, as a massive search continued for 16 police employees abducted at gunpoint on a local highway.
Regina
-
Sask. residents could see cheaper natural gas bills this fall
SaskEnergy is proposing a 22.1 per cent decrease to its commodity rate, dropping the price per gigajoule from $4.20 to $3.30.
-
Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Muslims recognize Eid ul-Adha
Wednesday is an important day around the Muslim community as they marked the culmination of Hajj.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Calgary
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
-
The sky over Calgary is a favourite spot for balloon pilots
Before the sun is even up in Calgary, pilots with Sundance Balloons are getting ready for a flight.
-
Petition launched to prevent Calgary from removing 3rd Avenue cycle track
A grassroots group of Calgarians has put forth an online petition in an effort to prevent the city from eliminating the Third Avenue South cycle track downtown, which is slated for removal in the fall.
Edmonton
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
-
Child bitten by dog in Scarborough suffers serious injuries
A child bitten by a dog in Scarborough this morning has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
'What is it?': Social media reacts to NCC's newest public artwork along LeBreton Flats Pathway
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
Vancouver
-
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
-
Need to see a pharmacist for a prescription? B.C. expands options for appointment booking
Starting Thursday, British Columbians will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to get prescriptions for contraception and minor ailments – a move the province is touting as a first in Canada.
-
Search underway for B.C. teen missing on trail
A search effort has been launched for a 16-year-old who went missing after becoming separated from her group while out hiking on a B.C. trail.
Montreal
-
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Montreal launches 'RENFORT' hotline to prevent gun violence
The City of Montreal, in conjunction with the Centre for the prevention of radicalization leading to violence (CPRMV), announced the creation of a new hotline aimed at preventing gun violence among families in the metropolis.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard
Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo. The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. opens $500M fund to help non-profits buy rental buildings, keep rent affordable
The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500-million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings.
-
Backpacks taken from Comox wharf returned to owners: RCMP
Mounties say a pair of backpacks that were taken from a wharf in Comox have been returned to their owners.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Maritimers react to report that calls for greater competition in the grocery industry
There was a full house for the free community lunch at Dartmouth non-profit The North Grove — a regular occurrence these days due to the high cost of food.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Dangerous animal alert in North Bay after bear sighting, high school lifts shelter in place
North Bay police are warning residents in the Duke Street West area to be on alert Wednesday morning after a large, black bear has been spotted in the residential neighbourhood.
London
-
Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent as she fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
-
'Nice addition to retirement': London man wins $100,000
A new game paid off for a retired London man.
-
Three men facing charges in stolen vehicle investigation
Three men ranging in age from 20 to 22 years old have been charged for their alleged role in a stolen vehicle investigation that prompted a large police response Tuesday in east London, Ont.