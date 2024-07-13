Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital

One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Saskatoon on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the collision around 6 p.m., according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Traffic restrictions were in place for all northbound traffic on Diefenbaker Drive between Fairlight Drive and 22nd Street W but have since been lifted.

The collision is under investigation by the SPS Collision Analyst Unit.