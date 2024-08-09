Sask. Party and NDP offer dueling positions on new job numbers

The Sask. Party and the NDP are weighing in on economic issues less than three months before voters head to the polls.

Following the latest jobs report from Stats Canada, the province pointed out Saskatchewan has the lowest unemployment rate among the provinces at 5.4 per cent, and the second highest year-over-year jobs growth record at 3.9 per cent.

“It means there is genuine opportunity to build your family, build your business, grow your business and expand your opportunity and build your career right here in Saskatchewan,” said Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison, who said the numbers were unequivocally positive for the province.

Saskatchewan saw gains across the board, with Harrison highlighting year-over-year job growth for women, youth and indigenous people, and gains in the province’s two largest cities.

“Regina nearly 3,000 new jobs, and Saskatoon showing incredible job growth. Nearly 8,000 jobs created in Saskatoon over the course of the last year,” said Harrison.

Seasonally adjusted numbers show Saskatchewan had a year-over-year 4.2 percent gain in employment, with the labour force growing to 645,000.

But the NDP says the jobs numbers may not be as great as they seem.

Jobs and Economic Critic Aleana Young says Saskatchewan has had the second-worst jobs creation record in the country under Premier Scott Moe.

“Scott Moe has the second-worst job creation record in the country. Full stop,” Young said in a statement to CTV News.

“Every province except for one has created jobs at a higher rate than Saskatchewan since Scott Moe took office. Taken as percentages, Saskatchewan full time employment and total employment are only up 8.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively during Scott Moe’s time as premier — again, the second worst among provinces.”

Young said the NDP would put Saskatchewan workers and businesses first to improve job creation.

A recent poll suggests healthcare, inflation and the economy are the top three issues on many voter’s minds ahead of a fall election.