Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Saskatoon Ex

A 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after a teenage girl was assaulted at the Saskatoon exhibition.

Patrolling police were notified about the sexual assault shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police say through investigation it was found that a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know.

The victim was taken to hospital by police for medical attention.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault.