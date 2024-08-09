SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Saskatoon Ex

    Saskatoon police
    A 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after a teenage girl was assaulted at the Saskatoon exhibition.

    Patrolling police were notified about the sexual assault shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

    Police say through investigation it was found that a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know.

    The victim was taken to hospital by police for medical attention.

    The man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault.

