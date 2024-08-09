SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • RCMP release images of suspects in Sask. gas pump robbery

    Share

    RCMP have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a gas pump in Chamberlain on Aug. 1.

    Police say the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. when the victim was approached by a grey/silver Dodge Durango with four unknown occupants. The group attempted to sell the man gold or other items, which he declined.

    When the man refused, the four suspects threatened him and one suspect entered the store with the victim, forced him to take cash from the ATM, and stole the cash from the victim.

    Police say the victim was not physically injured.

    (Photo: RCMP)

    Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects. Police say they don’t have a license plate for the vehicle to provide at this time.

    Police described the suspects as a man with a beard who was wearing shorts and a Rolex-branded watch, a heavyset man, a younger-aged female, and an older-aged female.

    If you see the suspect vehicle or the individuals matching the descriptions provided, contact police immediately by calling 911, RCMP said.

    Chamberlain, Sask. is about 90 kilometres northwest of Regina.

    (Photo: RCMP)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News