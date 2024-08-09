RCMP release images of suspects in Sask. gas pump robbery

RCMP have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a gas pump in Chamberlain on Aug. 1.

Police say the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. when the victim was approached by a grey/silver Dodge Durango with four unknown occupants. The group attempted to sell the man gold or other items, which he declined.

When the man refused, the four suspects threatened him and one suspect entered the store with the victim, forced him to take cash from the ATM, and stole the cash from the victim.

Police say the victim was not physically injured.

(Photo: RCMP)

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects. Police say they don’t have a license plate for the vehicle to provide at this time.

Police described the suspects as a man with a beard who was wearing shorts and a Rolex-branded watch, a heavyset man, a younger-aged female, and an older-aged female.

If you see the suspect vehicle or the individuals matching the descriptions provided, contact police immediately by calling 911, RCMP said.

Chamberlain, Sask. is about 90 kilometres northwest of Regina.

(Photo: RCMP)