Sask. police hunt for suspects after man robbed at gas pump

    RCMP are on the hunt for four suspects after a man was robbed while re-fueling his vehicle in Chamberlain on Thursday night.

    Police say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the victim was allegedly approached by four unknown individuals. The group attempted to sell the man gold or other items, which he declined.

    The situation then escalated, with the suspects threatening the victim and stealing cash, according to police.

    RCMP say the victim was not physically injured.

    The suspects fled the scene in a grey or silver Dodge Durango, their direction of travel is not known.

    RCMP described the suspects as a man with a beard who was wearing shorts and a Rolex-branded watch, a heavyset man, a younger-aged female, and an older-aged female.

    RCMP ask people not to approach anyone they believe may be the suspects.

    If you see the suspect vehicle or the individuals matching the descriptions provided, contact police immediately by calling 911, RCMP said.

    Chamberlain, Sask. is about 90 kilometres northwest of Regina.

