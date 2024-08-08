Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat

A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.

"We've heard a lot of businesses hiring for preventative measures," said Margot Orr, the director of issues and government relations with Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

"And then we've also heard of a lot of businesses having to do a lot more cleanup and a lot more tidying after vandalism as well."

Many businesses are adapting to a new environment as an increase in crime, homelessness, drug addictions and other social issues arrives at their doorstep.

The Starbucks location across from Confederation Mall removed all of its seating and tables earlier this year in an apparent attempt to prevent people from loitering inside.

Orr says concerns aren't limited to any area of the city, as businesses of all kinds have added security measures.

"One of the big issues is we're seeing a growing number of people in Saskatoon living on the streets, gripped with severe drug addiction and complex mental health issues, and the result is that the cost and consequences are being levied on our local businesses," Orr said.

Commissionaires in Saskatoon are noticing the increase in calls.

Les Speers, Commissionaires director of operations for north Saskatchewan, says the calls continue to come in every day, and many are from new clients.

"It's a wide variety of different businesses," he said. "We've seen an increase volume, probably of about 50 per cent year-over-year. So we continue to grow and grow and grow each year. The type of businesses, it varies right from industrial to downtown businesses — you name it."

Speers said some clients opt for a more cost-effective approach of adding security cameras, while others choose a more visible presence of having staff patrolling a site or manning the entryway of a business.

"It continues more and more each day, and we're happy to help with their reputation," he said.

NSBA executive director Keith Moen approached the board of police commissioners in May with his concerns about property crime in Saskatoon.

After numerous complaints, the NSBA reached out to its membership where more than 80 per cent of respondents said they were directly or indirectly impacted by the increase in crime, which led to increased expenses by the businesses.

Moen, who was unavailable for an interview Thursday, further probed membership in a survey, asking, "What is your business doing in response to the safety issues faced?”

Sixty-three per cent of respondents said they were spending more on security, 33 per cent said they were increasing safety training for staff and 29 per cent said they were changing the way they operate by limiting hours of operation or locking the front door.

Orr has heard similar things from the chamber's membership and says it's not an ideal situation for customers or owners.

"Businesses that normally have foot traffic, that really makes it very difficult for people to kind of visit their business (and) frequent their business," Orr said.

New crime data available from Saskatoon police for the first six months of the year show a decline in property crime so far in 2024.

The downward trend in property crime continued through the first half of the year, according to the office of the police chief, which reported a nearly 11 per cent reduction in reported incidents.

Police reported significant reductions in non-residential break-ins, vehicle theft, graffiti, and theft over $5,000 in the first half of the year compared to 2023 — with over 1,000 fewer incidents of property crime reported year-over-year.

"There's a lot more to be done," Orr said. "It's such a complex issue, but our businesses really need our support and our help for sure."

-With files from Rory MacLean