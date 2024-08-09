Saskatoon Hilltops begin quest for 24th national title in 2024

The defending CJFL champion Saskatoon Hilltops are two sleeps away from another season where they’ll have a target on their backs.

On Sunday, the Edmonton Huskies come into town trying to shake up the Prairie Football Conference with an early season upset.

The Hilltops enter the season ranked number 1 in the CJFL power rankings, with six players in the pre-season top 50. Understandably, expectations are high.

“It’s been good,” said Hilltops coach Tom Sargeant on Thursday.

“We have big expectations, you’re dealing with a national championship team from last year. We lost a lot of good players, a lot of fifth year players, so we have some shoes to fill. But I think we did that in the offseason.”

The new players and veterans have been hard at work, in the gym and on the field, for spring camp and summer camp. The message from coach has been simple.

“Sarge always says, get one per cent better every day,” said Drake Douglas, wide receiver. “I think we’ve done that since spring camp, since training camp, I think we got one per cent better every day.”

Preparations included the annual Hilltops alumni game, where the old-timers gave the current roster another tune-up before the start of the season.

“It’s been a good first couple weeks here,” said fifth-year linebacker Noah Gedir.

“The alumni was a good challenge. I think our group ones went out there and got the job done. And there’s always room to work, so we’re excited for the season and getting ready for the Huskies coming into town on Sunday.”

With the departure of runningback Boston Davidsen, coach says it will be runningback by committee and he’s confident in all his options.

“Charles Sawi, Corben Ebben, Brody Komarnicki are three guys that have really showcased their ability to make plays with the ball,” said Sargeant. “It’s not going to be one person like it was last year, it will be a smattering of everything.”

Quarterback Trey Reider is no stranger to the air attack, but he’s able to run too. While he doesn’t feel like picking himself up off the turf too much, he’s excited to finally get bumped around on Sunday.

“I’m ready to take a hit and actually go, because it’s not great for you when you’re not taking hits ever,” said Reider, ranked number two in the CJFL 2024 preseason projections. “So I’ve got to keep practising hard so when it does get to that game, I can really start moving forward.”

The long road to a 24th national championship begins with a week one matchup against the Edmonton Huskies.

But veterans like Douglas know the recipe, even if there’s no game film to prepare with.

“The little things,” said Douglas. “I think we’re a great team because we do all the little things right, we don’t take any shortcuts. You can’t hide from work.”

And Gedir isn’t worried about anything beyond his current opponent.

“At the end of the day, it’s a week by week type of season,” said Gedir. “We’re just focused on the opponent ahead of us, and then hopefully get to that end goal at the end of the season.”

Kickoff between the Edmonton Huskies and Saskatoon Hilltops goes on Sunday at 1 p.m. from SMF Field.