SASKATOON -- Close to eight in 10 Saskatchewan respondents to a Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-commissioned survey say the cost of psychological services is a very significant or somewhat significant barrier to accessing them.

“This survey shines a light on the importance Canadians place on their mental health and the value they place on psychologists in helping people address their mental health problems,” CPA CEO Dr. Karen Cohen said in a news release.

“Canadians are clear that Canada needs innovative and sustainable solutions across the public and private sectors that will improve timely access to evidence-based mental health care for people who need it.”

Seven in 10 Saskatchewan respondents also say the wait times to see a psychologist being too long is a very significant or somewhat significant barrier to them deciding whether they should access one.

According to CPA, almost nine out of 10 Canadians support or somewhat support improving access to psychologists through the publicly-funded health care system.

“The need for additional investments to care for those with mental health and substance use problems has never been more acute,” said Christopher Cameron, Council of Professional Associations of Psychologists executive director.

“More specialized and individual care will be needed by those Canadians with pre-existing mental health conditions and by those who develop them as a result of COVID-19.”

Nanos Research conducted a representative online survey of 3,070 Canadians, drawn from a non-probability panel between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.