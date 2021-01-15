SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says clinics established to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now full, and won’t be taking more appointments until more doses of the vaccine arrive.

The clinics are located in Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern, Big River, Canwood, Shellbrook, Birch Hills, Debden, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake and Christopher lake.

Appointments for the vaccine were made available to seniors over the age of 70.