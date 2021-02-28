SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon school shuttered by watermain breaks last week will resume classes and return to a regular schedule on Monday, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

The school division announced classes at Bishop Klein School would return March 1, and the school will be under a drinking water advisory, the division said in a news release.

Drinking water will be available and students are encouraged to bring their own water bottle full of drinking water, the division said. Buses will also run as scheduled.

Classes at Bishop Klein School were cancelled and moved online last week following several watermain breaks in the area.