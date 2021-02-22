SASKATOON -- Classes at Bishop Klein School in the city’s Massey Place neighbourhood are cancelled Monday due to a water main break in the area, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

In a release sent out Sunday night the school division said City crews are working on the issue and expect water service to be restored later Monday.

GSCS said it will notify parents when the water has been restored and school resumes.

Bishop Klein School is located at 1121 Northumberland Avenue.